

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net profit was 200.4 billion yen, a 142.8 percent increase from the prior year.



Earnings per share were 128 yen, up 142 percent from last year. Core net profit was 176.6 billion yen or 113 yen per share, down 7.4 percent from last year.



Operating profit for the quarter grew 48.6 percent year-on-year to 248.6 billion yen. Core operating profit was 248.9 billion yen, down 11.4 percent from the previous year.



Revenue was 949.6 trillion yen, up 18.4 percent from last year. On an underlying basis, revenue grew 3.8 percent.



For fiscal 2021 ending March 31, 2022, the company continues to project earnings per share of 160 yen per share, core earnings per share of 394 yen, operating profit of 488 billion yen, and core operating profit of 930 billion yen, all lower than the previous year.



However, revenue for the year are still expected to be 3.37 trillion yen, 5.4 percent higher than last year.



