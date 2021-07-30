

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) on Friday said net attributable profit increased 10.3% to 701 million euros in the second quarter.



Excluding non-recurring items, net attributable profit was 1.294 billion euros or 0.18 euros per share compared with 516 million euros or 0.06 euros per share last year.



According to the income statement, net interest income for the quarter increased 4.1% to 3.504 billion euros, net fee and commissions jumped 30.8% to 1.182 billion euros, and net trading income rose 14.3% to 503 million euros, at constant currency.



