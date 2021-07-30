

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) reported Friday that its second-quarter loss before tax was 1.12 billion euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 2.33 billion euros.



Operating loss was 967 million euros, compared to restated operating loss of 2.18 billion euros a year ago.



Total revenue climbed 77 percent to 1.24 billion euros from last year's 703 million euros.



The company said its passenger capacity in the second quarter was 21.9 percent of 2019 and continues to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic together with government restrictions and quarantine requirements.



Current passenger capacity plans for the third quarter are for around 45 percent of 2019 capacity, but remain uncertain and subject to ongoing review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

