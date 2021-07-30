

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) said Friday that it already has resolved civil claims with Shasta County and continues to reach settlements with individual victims and their families impacted by the Zogg Fire in an effort to make it right. However, the company does not agree with the District Attorney's conclusion that criminal charges are warranted given the facts of this case.



The company's response came after the Shasta County District Attorney's statement that it will file criminal charges against PG&E related to the 2020 Zogg Fire.



'The loss of life and devastation in the communities impacted by the 2020 Zogg Fire is heartbreaking, and we recognize that nothing can heal the hearts of those who have lost so much,' PG&E said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PG&E-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de