

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Commodity trading and mining company Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Friday its own sourced copper production for the half year rose 2 percent to 598,000 tonnes, while cobalt production grew 3 percent to 14,800 tonnes.



Meanwhile, coal production was 16 percent lower at 48.7 million tonnes, impacted by various factors, including Prodeco's care and maintenance and market-driven Australian supply reductions



For the first half, own sourced zinc production was up 6 percent to 581,800 tonnes, reflecting recovery from Covid-related suspensions in Q2 2020, particularly in Peru. Own sourced nickel production slid 14 percent to 47,700 tonnes, due to planned major maintenance at Murrin and various operational issues at Koniambo.



The Group's own sourced gold and silver production were up 3 percent and 13 percent, respectively.



