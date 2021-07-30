

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY.PK), on Friday, said it has revised its financial guidance for the full year 2021.



The company now expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of EUR3.0 billion - EUR3.4 billion, compared to the previously communicated range of EUR2.65 billion to EUR3.05 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA of the core business is projected to range between EUR2.15 billion and EUR2.55 billion, up from the prior guidance range of EUR1.8 billion - EUR2.2 billion.



Further, the company lifted its fiscal 2021 adjusted EBIT to EUR1.5 billion - EUR1.9 billion from the prior expectation of EUR1.15 billion - EUR1.55 billion and adjusted net income outlook to EUR1.05 billion - EUR1.40 billion from the prior guidance range of EUR0.75 billion - EUR1.10 billion.



