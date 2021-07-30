

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate and property online portal Rightmove plc (RMV.L) Friday reported higher pre-tax profit for the half year, with revenues up 58 percent, reflecting the growth in customer spending and ARPA.



For the first half, the Group's profit before tax rose to 114.7 million pounds from 61.6 million pounds, and earnings per share grew to 10.8 pence from 5.7 pence last year.



While operating profit increased 86 percent to 114.9 million pounds, Underlying operating profit grew 91 percent to 117.1 million pounds.



For the half year, the Group's revenue rose 58 percent to 149.9 million pounds. Average Revenue Per Advertiser or ARPA was up 63 percent to 1,163 pounds per month.



In addition, the Rightmove declared an interim dividend of 3.0 pence per ordinary share for 2021.



