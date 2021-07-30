

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK) reported first-quarter net income of 40.9 billion yen compared to 16.3 billion yen in the prior year period.



Operating income climbed 129.4% to 61.8 billion yen from 26.9 billion yen reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, mainly due to improved sales volume and selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation.



The operating income ratio improved by 3.6 percentage points to 9.5%.



Net sales for the quarter surged to 648.3 billion yen from 458.7 billion yen generated in the same period of last year, as the company 'steadily captured demand for new equipment and increased sales of parts and service revenues.'



