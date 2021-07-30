

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L) on Friday said its statutory profit before tax in the first half increased to 57 million pounds from 40.8 million pounds a year ago.



Basic earnings per share for the period was 8.7p compared with 6.5p last year.



Underlying profit before tax in the first half rose to 78.2 million pounds from 56.6 million pounds in the comparable period a year ago.



Underlying earning were 11.5p in the first six-month period, up from 10p last year.



Asset under management (AUM) during the first half increased 54% to 60.3 billion pounds from 39.2 billion pounds in the year-earlier period.



However, the company saw an increase in net ouflows to 2.3 billion pounds in the first half from 2 billion pounds last year.



The company said 69% of its mutual fund assets under management are outperforming their peer group for more than three years.



The company's Board decalred an interim dividend of 7.9p per share, unchanged from last year.



