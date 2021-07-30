

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 rose to 250.54 billion yen from 122.38 billion yen last year.



But ordinary income was 737.01 billion yen down from 835.84 billion yen in the previous year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 510.00 billion yen or 201.06 yen per share.



