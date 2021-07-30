

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Amadeus IT Group SA (AMADY.PK, AMADF.PK), a Spanish IT provider for travel and tourism industry, reported Friday that its second-quarter loss was 35 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 314.7 million euros.



Adjusted loss was 23.6 million euros, compared to loss of 231 million euros a year ago. Adjusted loss per share was 0.05 euro, compared to loss of 0.51 euro last year.



EBITDA was 145.3 million euros, compared to last year's negative 155.4 million euros.



Revenue surged 140.6 percent to 624.4 million euros from 259.5 million euros a year ago. Revenues fell 56.0% from the pre-pandemic 2019.



Looking ahead, Luis Maroto, President & CEO of Amadeus, said, 'In the coming months, we are optimistic that, as vaccination programs keep progressing, travel restrictions are lifted, and traveler sentiment continues to improve, this should translate into a more consistent and stronger recovery over time.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

