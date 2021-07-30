

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corp. (NIPNF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net profit attributable to owners of the parent was 226 million yen or 0.83 yen per share compared to a loss of 5.00 billion yen or 19.27 yen per share in the prior year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 651.94 billion yen from 587.73 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company forecast revenue to be 3.00 trillion yen, net profit of 67.0 billion yen or 245.88 yen per basic share.



