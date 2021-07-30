

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Friday that its first-half profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased 30.5 percent to 225.2 billion yen



Operating profit 27.8 percent to 322.1 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit grew 24.5 percent to 358.2 billion yen.



For the first half, JT Group's revenue increased 11.1 percent to 1.14 trillion yen.



In addition, the company announced to offer an interim dividend of 65 yen as initially planned.



Further, the company revised fiscal 2021 forecasts. The outlook for profit attributable to owners of the parent company revised upward by 32.0 billion yen, operating profit by 39.0 billion yen, adjusted operating profit by 42.0 billion yen and revenue by 120.0 billion yen.



As announced in the initial forecast, the company plans to offer an annual dividend per share of 130 yen.



