

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $32 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $39 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $537 million from $469 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32 Mln. vs. $39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $537 Mln vs. $469 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.85



