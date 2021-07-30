

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Friday amid concerns that climbing inflation and rising coronavirus infections globally could derail economic growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 65 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,013 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore declined 2-3 percent amid mounting concerns about harsh regulation on a range of private companies in China.



NatWest Group lost 1.7 percent even as the bank returned to profit and announced plans for a fresh round of dividends and share buybacks.



Publishing company Pearson rallied 3.5 percent. The company raised its interim dividend after reporting improved sales across all arms of its business in its latest half-year.



Intertek slumped 7.2 percent despite the assurance and product testing group reporting a rise in first-half profits.



British Airways-owner IAG lost 6.3 percent after it plunged to a €2bn (£1.7bn) half year loss.



