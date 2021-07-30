

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting lower profit and higher revenues in its second quarter on Friday, Portland General Electric Co. (POR) raised its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to $2.70 to $2.85 per share from previously expected $2.55 to $2.70 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.66 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The integrated energy company expects an increase in annual energy deliveries to 2.5 percent to 3.0 percent from previously expected 1 percent and 1.5 percent, weather-adjusted, which reflects year over year:



On July 28, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27.



