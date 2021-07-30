

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):



-Earnings: $172 million in Q2 vs. -$59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.70 in Q2 vs. $0.28 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $191 million or $0.86 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.8 per share -Revenue: $2.02 billion in Q2 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.



