

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health services company Cigna Corp. (CI) announced Friday that its Board of Directors elected David Cordani, president and chief executive officer, to the additional role of Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2022.



Isaiah Harris, Jr., current Chair of the Board of Directors, informed that he intends to retire at the end of the year. Harris was appointed to the Board in 2005 and has served as Chair since 2009.



Cordani has been part of Cigna for 30 years and has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a member of the Board since 2009.



Further, the company appointed Neesha Hathi to the Board as an independent director, effective September 1. Hathi is the Chief Digital Officer at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.



The Board also elected Eric Wiseman to the role of Lead Independent Director, effective January 1, 2022. Wiseman joined the Board in 2007 and has served as Chair of the People Resources Committee since 2019.



