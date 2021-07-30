

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation rose in July after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in July, following a 4.4 percent increase in June.



Prices for fuels for personal transport equipment grew 30.0 percent yearly in July. Prices for electricity, gas and other fuels, and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 5.3 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de