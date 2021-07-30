

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.91 billion, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $2.80 billion, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $18.95 billion from $17.70 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q4): $18.95 Bln vs. $17.70 Bln last year.



