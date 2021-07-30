

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $218.3 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $189.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.7 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.27 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $218.3 Mln. vs. $189.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.89 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.7 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70



