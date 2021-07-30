

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG):



-Earnings: $30.46 million in Q2 vs. $30.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q2 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $105.45 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.31 per share -Revenue: $324.67 million in Q2 vs. $332.35 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CABOT OIL & GAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de