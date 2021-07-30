

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM):



-Earnings: $4.69 billion in Q2 vs. -$1.08 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.10 in Q2 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.70 billion or $1.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.97 per share -Revenue: $67.74 billion in Q2 vs. $32.61 billion in the same period last year.



