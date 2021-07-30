

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE):



-Earnings: $105.2 million in Q2 vs. $113.3 in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.98 in Q2 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147.4 million or $1.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.33 per share -Revenue: $350.6 million in Q2 vs. $296.9 million in the same period last year.



