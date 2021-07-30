

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for the full-year 2021 to a range of $12.52 - $12.62 from the prior outlook of $12.37 to $12.57 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.6 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AbbVie cut its annual GAAP earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.04 - $6.14 from the prior outlook of $7.27 - $7.47 per share.



The company's 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance excludes $6.48 per share of intangible asset amortization expense, non-cash charges for contingent consideration adjustments and other specified items.



