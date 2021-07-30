

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $775 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $319 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 43.8% to $3.68 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $775 Mln. vs. $319 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.45 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $3.68 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.55 to $8.95



