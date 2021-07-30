

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) again raised its earnings, revenue and organic revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in the range of $8.55 to $8.95 per share on revenue growth of 14 to 16 percent, with organic revenue growth of 11 to 13 percent.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.20 to $8.60 per share on revenue growth of 12 to 14 percent, with organic revenue growth of 10 to 12 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.51 per share on revenue growth of 14.2 percent to $14.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



