

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO, IMO.TO) reported Friday a second-quarter net income of C$366 million or C$0.50 per share, compared to a net loss of C$526 million or C$0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter soared to C$8.05 billion from C$3.71 billion in the same quarter last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of C$0.76 per share on revenues of C$8.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's production averaged 401,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the quarter, up from 347,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2020.



