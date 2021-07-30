

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - After Disney World, retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) makes it mandatory for all its employees to wear mask on their facilities in the 'high-risk' states where the Delta variant of Coronavirus has become menacing. The orders will be in effect immediately.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention revised it's guidance on Tuesday and almost two-third of the states have been placed under the 'high-risk' category. The Delta variant of the virus is pushing the numbers up rapidly in the country.



The retail chain put a halt on its mask mandates two months earlier when CDC announced it was safe for fully vaccinated citizens to stop wearing masks. After the recent hike in numbers, the health watchdog has strongly recommended the citizens to wear masks irrespective of their vaccination status.



However, Walmart has not made it mandatory for the shoppers to wear masks yet. The company is also encouraging vaccination for the yet-to-be jabbed employees. The incentive for getting vaccinated has been doubled from $75 to $150. Those who have already received $75 under the previous method, will receive another $75 on August 19. The company also made it mandatory to get vaccinated before October 4 for all the employees.



In a memo sent to the employees, Walmart said, 'We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change. We are urging you to get vaccinated and want to see many more of you vaccinated.'



The retailer will also bring back signage to encourage its occupants to wear masks at all times.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de