

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday see July results for the manufacturing PMI from the Australian Industry Group, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the index score was 63.2.



Japan will see July results for its consumer confidence index; in June, the index score was 37.4.



China will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.0 - down from 51.3 in June.



Hong Kong will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 7.8 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide July numbers for consumer prices. Overall inflation is expected to add 0.01 percent on month and 1.45 percent on year after slipping 0.16 percent on month and rising 1.33 percent on year in June. Core CPI is tipped to gain 1.38 percent on year, slowing from 1.49 percent a month earlier.



Finally, a number of regional nations will see their respective July manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Australia (58.6 in June), Indonesia (53.5), Japan (Jibun, 52.4), the Philippines (50.8), South Korea (53.9), Taiwan (57.6) and Thailand (49.5).



