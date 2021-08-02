

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Axa SA (AXAHY.PK) reported Monday that its first-half net income increased 180 percent to 4.0 billion euros from last year's 1.43 billion euros. Earnings per share were 1.63 euros, 191 percent higher that 0.56 euro a year ago.



Underlying earnings were 3.6 billion euros or 1.48 euros per share, compared to 1.89 billion euros or 0.75 euro per share last year.



Gross revenues were 53.87 billion euros, up 3 percent from last year's 52.39 billion euros. The revenue growth was 7 percent at constant currency rates, reflecting growth in all business lines.



Looking ahead, Thomas Buberl, Chief Executive Officer of AXA, said, 'Taking advantage of the continued favorable pricing momentum, AXA XL is well positioned to deliver its Euro 1.2 billion earnings target in 2021 and sustainable and profitable growth beyond.'



