Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Es wird ernst: Die richtig große Kurswette für KW 31
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865048 ISIN: GB0005758098 Ticker-Symbol: MGI 
Tradegate
02.08.21
09:45 Uhr
8,700 Euro
+3,150
+56,76 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6508,90009:46
8,6508,85009:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEGGITT
MEGGITT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEGGITT PLC8,700+56,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.