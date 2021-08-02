

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - XP Power (XPP.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 rose to 13.5 million pounds or 68.1 pence per share pounds from 8.1 million pounds or 41.2 pence per share last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 22.5 million pounds up 32% year-on-year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 93.3 pence, an increase of 33% compared to the prior year.



Revenue for the period grew by 14% to 119.9 million pounds in the first half compared to 105.1 million pounds in the same period a year ago. Constant currency revenue grew by 23%.



The company expects 2021 trading to be modestly ahead of analysts' consensus expectations, while remaining mindful of certain headwinds.



