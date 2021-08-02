

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc. (DIA.L) reported that its profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 was 0.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 6.0 million pound in the previous year.



Net result attributable to equity owners of the company for the period was breakeven or 0.2 earnings per share compared to a loss of 3.1 million pounds or 9.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Group revenues were 60.2 million pounds up 17% from the prior year at constant currency and up 9% at reported currency.



The board is not declaring an interim dividend payment for 2021compared to no payment in 2020.



The company has a good pipeline of projects for the second half of the year, but its expectations remain unchanged at this stage.



