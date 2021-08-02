

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Professional services company Accenture (ACN), on Monday, announced the acquisition of LEXTA, a consulting firm specialized in IT benchmarking and IT sourcing advisory. Headquartered in Berlin, LEXTA helps clients to select the right solutions and vendors for their IT strategy.



Accenture said the company and LEXTA will jointly give precise insights in the IT provider market and help organizations make better IT strategy decisions.



LEXTA will join Accenture's Technology Strategy & Advisory group. LEXTA's team of more than 60 professionals will join the division. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.



