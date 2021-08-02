

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Plc (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) announced Monday that it is partnering with Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of construction, mining, forestry, and military equipment. The companies plan to fast-track the development and implementation of zero-emission mining haulage solutions, including haul trucks.



Under the deal, Rio Tinto will conduct a pre-production trial of the new equipment at a Rio Tinto site and has the option to purchase some of the first trucks from Komatsu once they are commercially viable.



Rio Tinto also joined Komatsu's newly launched Greenhouse Gas or GHG Alliance which has an initial target of advancing Komatsu's power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including battery and hydrogen.



Alf Barrios, Rio Tinto's Chief Commercial Officer said, 'Our support of a trial, and the option to buy some of the first trucks from Komatsu, underscores our shared commitment to actively collaborate on product planning, development, testing and deployment of the next generation of zero-emission mining equipment and infrastructure as we look to decarbonise our business.'



