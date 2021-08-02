

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation rose marginally in July, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index grew 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.6 percent increase in June. This was in line with economists' expectation.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Prices for clothing and footwear decreased in July due to seasonal sales. Prices for air transport and international package holiday declined.



The core CPI rose 0.2 percent yearly in July and fell 0.2 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.1 percent monthly in July and increased 0.5 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de