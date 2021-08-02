

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraton Corp. (KRA) has increased price for all HSBC products, effective September 1, 2021. The company said the increase was driven by the recent raw material cost increases and increases in energy prices and logistics costs. This is the third price increase for the company's HSBC products in 2021.



Kraton noted that the general price increase of 440 USD/MT ($0.20 cents per pound), will be subject to the terms of any applicable contracts and obligations.



Kraton is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources.



