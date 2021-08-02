

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, payments technology company Global Payments Inc. (GPN) raised its adjusted earnings and adjusted revenue guidance for the full year 2021, encouraged by the trends it is seeing in the business.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.07 to $8.20 per share on adjusted net revenues between $7.70 billion and $7.73 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.87 to $8.07 per share on adjusted net revenues between $7.55 billion and $7.625 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.00 per share on revenues of $7.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2021 and also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $1.5 billion.



