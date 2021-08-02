

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - REIT Chimera Investment Corp., Inc. (CIM) announced Monday that Subramaniam Viswanathan has joined the company as the Chief Financial Officer, effective July 31, 2021.



On June 22, 2021, the Company appointed Viswanathan as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, to be effective as soon as practicable, but not later than September 15, 2021.



Prior to joining the Company, Viswanathan served as the Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer - Global Mortgages and Securitized Products since 2012 and served other roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2007.



