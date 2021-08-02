

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI), a provider of critical decision support tools and services for the investment community, announced Monday its agreement to acquire Real Capital Analytics for $950 million in cash.



Real Capital Analytics is a private company and the go-to data and analytics provider of the properties, transactions and participants that drive the commercial real estate capital markets.



The acquisition is expected to close at the end of the third quarter, or early in the fourth quarter, of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The deal will be funded with existing cash on hand.



Following the deal closure, Real Capital Analytics' financial results will be presented as part of MSCI's All Other - Private Assets reportable segment.



MSCI expects the acquisition would expand its suite of real estate solutions, providing data, analytics and support tools to manage investments and understand performance and risk, including climate risk, within their portfolios.



