

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dallas-headquartered Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) on Monday said it has completed the sale of its five hospitals in the Miami-Dade and Southern Broward counties. The sale includes Coral Gables Hospital, Florida Medical Center, Hialeah Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital and related operations including associated physician practices and other entities.



The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Tenet's ambulatory facilities operated by United Surgical Partners International in these markets will remain with Tenet and are not included in the transaction.



Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation had closed at $71.84 on July 30, down $0.30 or 0.42 percent from previous close.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TENET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de