

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) has agreed to acquire LibertyX, America's first and largest network of bitcoin ATMs, cashiers and kiosks with thousands of locations across 44 states nationwide. LibertyX partners with independent ATM operators, like Cardtronics, who own and manage ATMs in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



NCR will offer the LibertyX capabilities as part of its solutions for banks, retailers and restaurants. The company's digital wallet and mobile applications will also provide these capabilities across physical and digital touchpoints.



