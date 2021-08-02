

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) has acquired a significant minority stake in LeveL ATS, an independently operated US Equity Dark Pool trading execution and technology provider focused on delivering low-cost trading. Other owners include Bank of America, Citi, and Fidelity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



LeveL ATS provides a continuous crossing platform, giving customers the opportunity for seamless trading in a highly stable dark pool environment while minimizing information leakage and market impact. Recently, LeveL ATS launched three proprietary volume weighted average price order types, VWAP Block, VWAP Slice and VWAP Full Day.



