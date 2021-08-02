

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $117.38 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $44.88 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $66.58 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.66 billion from $1.65 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $66.58 Mln. vs. $60.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.99 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.65 - $1.75 Bln



