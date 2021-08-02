

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kennametal Inc. (KMT):



-Earnings: $35.10 million in Q4 vs. -$9.11 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.41 in Q4 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.10 million or $0.53 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $515.97 million in Q4 vs. $379.05 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

