

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):



-Earnings: $112.2 million in Q2 vs. -$6.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.82 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $1.27 billion in Q2 vs. $0.85 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70-$2.90 Full year revenue guidance: $4.9 - $5.1 Bln



