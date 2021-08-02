

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $196.89 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $144.79 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $216.83 million or $2.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $707.32 million from $540.57 million last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $216.83 Mln. vs. $167.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.72 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.54 -Revenue (Q2): $707.32 Mln vs. $540.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $725 - $745 Mln



