

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $124.5 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $107.8 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $327.6 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $464.3 million from $414.6 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $327.6 Mln. vs. $295.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q2): $464.3 Mln vs. $414.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.32 to $1.41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

