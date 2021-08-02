

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD):



-Earnings: $380 million in Q2 vs. -$449 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.54 in Q2 vs. -$2.73 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $2.55 per share for the period. -Revenue: $3.42 billion in Q2 vs. $0.84 billion in the same period last year.



